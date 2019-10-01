ALEXANDRIA BAY — Several fire departments responded to a structure fire at 6:51 a.m. Tuesday at a home near the Maxson Airfield on Route 26.
According to a county dispatcher, crews are still at the scene, and a section of Route 26 between Bailey Settlement and Taylor roads have been closed to traffic.
Firefighters from Alexandria Bay, Plessis, LaFargeville, Clayton and Hammond were among the respondents. The Town of Brownville Fire Department is on standby.
Further details will be reported as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.