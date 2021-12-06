WATERTOWN — A portion of State Street was closed to traffic Monday morning as city firefighters worked to extinguish a basement fire at 1133 State St.
According to Battalion Chief Andrew Denney, crews were called to the scene a little after 10 a.m, and found a small fire in the basement of the four-unit apartment house.
“It started in the basement, and the fire was contained mostly to the basement, getting up into the second floor along the wall,” he said.
Crews could be seen chopping into the home’s front wall, near the front door and stoop. Mr. Denney said that was done to get at potential flames inside that wall.
“The damage was really minimal,” he said. “Some smoke in a few areas in two apartments, but there was no damage from the smoke.”
Mr. Denney said everyone was able to return to their apartments after the last of the smoke was cleared from the building.
He said investigators are taking a look into the cause, but it appeared a mechanical device in the basement had malfunctioned and cause the fire.
“There’s no thought that it’s foul play or anything like that,” Mr. Denney said.
Overall, crews were on scene for about an hour and a half, keeping State Street shut between Pleasant Street and Indiana Avenue. The roadway is now reopened. Fort Drum fire crews briefly arrived on scene, but ultimately were not needed. City police and National Grid also helped to secure the scene.
