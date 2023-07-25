SACKETS HARBOR — State Supreme Court in Jefferson County has ruled in favor of Mayor Alex M. Morgia in his case against the Jefferson County Board of Elections that would have taken his name off the ballot in the November election.
Morgia was planning to commence a write-in campaign had this decision not gone his way. He will be running on the Sackets First line.
The case was heard by Judge William F. Remseier.
The lawsuit came after an objection was filed by Shannon Burke, who Morgia says has worked with his opponent in previous mayoral races.
Morgia told the Times in June that when he told his opponent, Democrat Mark A. Pacilio, who is currently on the village board, that he intended to run for reelection, Pacilio said he was running too and he and Burke attempted to talk Morgia into running for Hounsfield town supervisor instead.
The objection was made because the total number of signatures was missing at the bottom of the petitioning forms.
“I had two sheets of 20, one sheet of four, and none of them had the number,” Morgia said in June.
But the objections were filed against his petitioners, not Morgia.
The decision, which was filed Thursday, states the petitioner argued that the board indicated that even though the notice of objections did not name Morgia, they were able to figure out whose petition Burke was objecting to. The board also stated that Burke “substantially complied” with election law, allowing the board to consider the validity of the mayor’s petition based on the specific objections filed.
“The case law submitted by the Board to substantiate that the objection substantially complied with Election Law § 6-154 is not particularly instructive, as none fit the fact pattern here,” the decision reads. “Correctly naming the candidate to which the objection is filed is a fundamental element to a notice of objection. It is, in fact, its only purpose. A Board of Elections should not be made to try to divine the intention of the objector and proceed based on its intuition, however accurate it may have been in this case. The Court finds that the notice of objection does not substantially comply with Election Law § 6-154 in as much as it does not name the candidate, and as such the Board could not consider the objections and or specifications.”
The ruling further says that Morgia’s petition “does possess the presumption of validity that comes from Election Law § 6-154(1) and the independent nominating petition of the petitioner-candidate should remain valid.”
“It’s an interesting, I think, sensible law, to say, you should always lean on the side of giving people more choice,” Morgia said.
Jude R. Seymour, Republican commissioner for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said he understands the decision and he will be consulting with the county attorney for next steps.
