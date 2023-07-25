Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex M. Morgia won his case against the Jefferson County Board of Elections and will remain on the mayoral ballot in November. Watertown Daily Times

SACKETS HARBOR — State Supreme Court in Jefferson County has ruled in favor of Mayor Alex M. Morgia in his case against the Jefferson County Board of Elections that would have taken his name off the ballot in the November election.

Morgia was planning to commence a write-in campaign had this decision not gone his way. He will be running on the Sackets First line.

