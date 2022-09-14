SACKETS HARBOR — State police have suspended a trooper after he was charged with allegedly returning a kid’s toy to Walmart while substituting an older version of what he originally bought.
Errol Oskay, 36, of Sackets Harbor, was charged by state police with first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony, and one count of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
State police allege that Mr. Oskay purchased a child’s riding toy at Walmart in Watertown on Monday. He then returned the toy the next day, but he allegedly returned an “older, much-weathered model of the riding toy,” according to state police.
Mr. Oskay, a state trooper, has been suspended while an investigation is conducted. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Watertown Town Court on Oct. 3.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.