WATERTOWN — On Friday morning, New York state unveiled the first fast-charging hub for electric vehicles in Jefferson County in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn. This is only the second site statewide to receive such a charging hub.
The goal of the hub is to encourage more widespread use of electric vehicles and to make fast charging more accessible and convenient.
The Direct Current Fast Charger hub is a set of 150kW units completed as part of a statewide EVolve NY charging network being installed along key travel corridors and in urban areas to encourage travelers to drive electric vehicles, known as EVs. The New York Power Authority initiative makes charging quick and convenient and helps achieve statewide clean energy goals that include reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.
“It’s great for the community. As we move more towards green energy-type vehicles, electric vehicles, we need to have accommodations for people,” said Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. “So, we have this fast charging system, we have a ‘level 2’ behind the county office building, it’s a good compliment when you’ve got some fast charging systems and some regular ‘level 2’ charging.”
Watertown’s four-charger hub is the first fast charger over 50kW that provides non-proprietary charging in the north country, meaning it can power any electric vehicle. The only other fast chargers in the region are supercharger sites that can only be used by Teslas. The site features several amenities, including restaurants and retail stores within walking distance of the fast-charging hub, making it a convenient spot to plug a car in and grab a bite to eat while it charges.
NYPA’s first Evolve NY hub was announced in September in LaGrangeville in the Mid-Hudson Valley, and three additional charging sites will be announced over the next few months. By the end of 2021, EVolve NY’s fast charging network will include up to 200 chargers at 50 locations along major New York transportation corridors, as well as in key urban locations from Buffalo to New York City.
Robert “Bob” Seemueller, of Buffalo, is both an EV enthusiast and owner. He’s been driving his Chevy Volt for about two and a half years and thinks the location of the Watertown charging hub is great and will be well-used.
“This is what’s really needed to advance electric vehicle ownership,” he said. “This is the next generation of chargers, and this is going to allow everybody to basically own an electrical vehicle because you can go long range with this.”
Access to fast chargers, which can potentially charge certain EVs in as little as 20 minutes, fills key gaps to wider adoption of EVs, making them an easier and realistic choice for drivers. Charging times vary based on the vehicle’s on-board charging equipment and the vehicle’s battery capacity.
“Level 2” public chargers, often seen at businesses and workplaces, can take up to six hours for a full charge and are intended for use while drivers are working or shopping, or for those who don’t have access to charging at home or work.
“As an EV enthusiast, we’re so happy to see the fast chargers being rolled out now and New York doing this because before we were restricted to sort of the home-base area and if we wanted to do long distance travel in New York, it really takes these to enable it,” said EV enthusiast and Chevy Bolt driver David Reed.
As a promotion until the end of the year, charging will cost one cent per kilowatt hour, then 35 cents plus tax per kilowatt hour beginning in 2021.
“We’re trying to kind of advance the market. ... We’re really trying to normalize owning an electric car,” said Rebecca Hughes, NYPA program manager for marketing for electric mobility. “For me, it’s kind of about democratizing the ownership of electric cars. Anyone should be able to choose an electric car.”
NYPA launched its $250 million EVolve NY initiative in 2018 to expand fast charging along key travel corridors, create new charging hubs in major cities and airports, and establish electric vehicle-friendly model communities that will encourage residents to drive electric vehicles. Information about the Watertown EVolve NY fast chargers, and others coming online, can be found on PlugShare or by downloading the Chargeway app.
“I think it’s a great step forward,” said Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith. “It opens up the market to the electric car world. This is just another asset, especially right on Route 81 from the Canadian border.”
