WATERTOWN — Jefferson County officials are hoping that more interaction between law enforcement and mental health services will help save the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, and cut down on the number of mentally ill people put into the criminal justice system without adequate treatment.
In April of this year, Jefferson County was billed $244,000 for competency restoration services — a New York state program run by the Office of Mental Health. When a criminal defendant charged with a felony is found to be unable to understand the court proceedings in their trial, they’re referred to competency restoration at a state-run mental health care facility.
That $240,000 bill, amounting for nearly a quarter of the county’s emergency contingency fund, shocked county legislators. Jefferson County has no control over any aspect of the program, and the bills are non-negotiable, something that irked legislators.
Counties used to pay only 50% of the costs for restoring a defendant charged with a crime in their jurisdiction to competency, but in 2020 they were made responsible for 100% of the costs. At the same time, the state raised the prices for treatment in their facilities, and the average cost is now $1,145 per day, according to the OMH.
Since that last appropriation was made in April, the total costs have increased by nearly $20,000 — Timothy J. Ruetten, director of Jefferson County Community Services, said Thursday that he anticipates the county will pay about $259,820 to the state for restorative services for Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year.
In a letter to the state Commissioner of Mental Health Ann Marie T. Sullivan, Chairman of the Board Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown; county Health and Human Services Committee Chair John D. Peck, R-Carthage; and county Finance and Rules Committee Chair Michael Montigelli, R-Black River; asked that the state cut the costs charged to counties for the program, and expressed concern that the people put into the program aren’t receiving adequate treatment.
In a response received by the county at the end of June, Commissioner Sullivan said restorative services are considered treatment, and made no mention of adjusting pricing or costs put onto the counties.
“To avoid future cost, engaging in earlier interventions might avoid an individual eventually being found unfit to stand trial in the first instance, and thereby avoid the need for restoration altogether,” Commissioner Sullivan wrote.
Mr. Ruetten said there is some disagreement between community mental hygiene directors and the state on what constitutes treatment.
According to a presentation from the state OMH, criminal defendants are sent to restorative services after being indicted on a felony, when two or more psychiatrists agree they are unable to understand the proceedings against them and are unable to assist in their own defense. They are sent to one of four state-run forensic psychiatric facilities when a bed is made available, and treatment begins.
“The leading goal of restorative service is to get the accused to a point where they understand the procedures against them,” Mr. Ruetten said.
That includes a focus on courtroom proceedings. Patients undergo mock trials, interviews with mock attorneys and are generally taught how a courtroom works. According to OMH documentation, this may look more like a skills training in the legal field than actual therapy. Treatment of underlying psychiatric symptoms is included in this program as well, but getting a patient symptom-free is not a necessary goal.
Mr. Ruetten said that the Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors doesn’t necessarily concur that the competency restoration program counts as treatment of mental health disorders. He said, while addressing some of the symptoms of someone’s mental illness can improve their situation, it’s ultimately a byproduct of work that’s being done to achieve a different goal.
Regardless, Commissioner Sullivan is empowered to make the final decision on what counts as mental health treatment in New York state. Mr. Ruetten said, as the commissioner’s letter made clear there will be no changes at the state level, it’s up to Jefferson County to do what it can to avoid further exorbitant costs for questionable services.
In April, two individuals were undergoing competency restoration services for charges filed in Jefferson County. Since then, one individual was restored to competency and left the program, but another person who has been in the program since November 2020 remains in treatment.
Mr. Ruetten said teams from his office and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office are currently discussing potentially dropping the charges against that individual.
“There’s a lot to consider there,” Mr. Ruetten said. “We want to think about the victims of the crime, and certainly this is a question of ensuring that people are held accountable for their actions. But we also have to be cognizant of what does it mean to utilize our resources in the community’s best interests, in the victims best interests and in the defendant’s best interests.”
Mr. Ruetten said that his office and both the Public Defender and DA’s offices have begun communicating more than ever before, and are hoping to have regular meetings to discuss high-level felony cases where competency restoration or other mental illness concerns may come up.
District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills confirmed that her office has been working with Community Services and the Public Defender to discuss moving forward with cases involving potentially incompetent defendants, but their discussions have not yet developed a full, workable solution to the problem.
“The best I can say is that we are working together to come up with a better way to handle these matters that will not be so cost prohibitive to the county but still keep the residents safe and meet the treatment needs of the defendant,” she said in an email.
Mr. Ruetten said in these cases, ideally before the individual is accused of a serious crime, it may be more realistic to step in and offer treatment that could prevent them from committing a serious crime.
“We can look at these particular cases and see if a person who is bumping up against the criminal justice system would quality for an Assisted Outpatient Treatment order,” he said. “If so, we could really wrap that person in community services at a maximum level, offer treatment and keep them in our community, rather than an institution.”
Mr. Ruetten said he’s found success using AOT’s — court orders that compel mentally ill people who otherwise refuse treatment to undergo care from community-based mental health treatment organizations. It also compels organizations to provide the individual with care, preventing them from falling out of treatment for financial or other reasons. Since he began his position as Community Services Director in 2012, he’s built the AOT program up to include about 20 to 22 clients on average at any given time.
Each case must be considered individually, Mr. Ruetten said, and in the event that someone commits a crime that officials agree requires prosecution regardless of the need for competency restoration, it may still be appropriate to take on that financial burden.
“If a person commits a felony they commit a felony, there’s not a huge amount of leeway on that,” he said. “But if we catch these behaviors and these people earlier on in their contacts with criminal justice, hopefully we can engage them earlier.”
Mr. Ruetten said he wants to ensure people who are getting caught up with police for purely mental-illness related issues are connected with treatment rather than punishment, and that mental illness is not criminalized.
He said law enforcement officials around Jefferson County are ready, willing and able to work with his office to better help people dealing with mental illnesses. The Community Services department had applied for a grant to develop a Jefferson County-specific Crisis Intervention Team program, which would train first responders, including police, on how to work with people in a mental health crisis.
Many police forces in the county, including the county sheriff’s office, host trainings, but Mr. Ruetten said those can cost upward of $20,000 just to invite the trainer to the county, not including overtime costs for the officers attending the training. A county-specific program would ultimately be cheaper, and more attuned to the specifics of Jefferson County, Mr. Ruetten said.
The Community Services department has also applied for a grant to establish a Mobile Access Program. That would provide cell service-enabled iPads to police in rural regions of the county. With those iPads, officers addressing a person in a mental health crisis can contact an on-call mental health crisis specialist, who can either provide advice on how to proceed for the officer or can directly engage with the person in crisis.
“Every call is different, sometimes just having a face that isn’t in uniform can help deescalate a situation and help a person make better decisions,” Mr. Ruetten said. “Additionally, it will help us get that person engaged in treatment much more quickly.”
Mr. Ruetten said he’s looking forward to continuing to work on improving mental health treatment in Jefferson County, and his partners in the Public Defenders, District Attorneys and Sheriff’s offices have all been more than willing to help in their own roles as well.
“We already have a lot of collaboration,” he said. “They’re all very open to making sure that we’re doing the right thing, and I think both Crisis Intervention Team training and the Mobile Access Program are going to be big helps.”
