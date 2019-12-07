WASHINGTON, D.C. — The chief executive officer of a housing company on Fort Drum said it is soon going to rollout an advisory board to further address issues facing military families.
On Thursday, Ms. Stefanik, sitting on the House Armed Services Committee, questioned witnesses during a hearing on privatized housing for military families. She focused on her district and Fort Drum in questioning Denis Hickey, the CEO of Lendlease Americas, the primary private partner for the mountain community homes at the Timbers.
Ms. Stefanik said some families feel they don’t receive adequate response after they file complaints about their living situation. She asked Mr. Hickey how those families can count on his company addressing their concerns, the most timely instances being about snow removal.
Mr. Hickey said his company has a management team looking at issues not being addressed “in a proper manner,” and that it’s trying to offer multiple access points for residents to voice their concerns. He said his company is planning to soon initiate a resident advisory board at Fort Drum to increase the voice and access residents have, also educating young homeowners on what they can do better.
Ms. Stefanik also asked about rights afforded to military families who are leasing properties from Lendlease. Mr. Hickey said his team is taking suggestions on a common bill of rights for tenants, taking suggestions, holding town hall meetings, writing straightforward contracts and giving residents the option to terminate. He said Lendlease is also including the ability for residents to be refunded rent if their home is not being maintained properly.
“Giving more flexibility back to our residents is something we’ve been focused on,” Mr. Hickey said.
Ms. Stefanik said in an interview Thursday she’s frustrated that the National Defense Authorization Act has not passed, something it has done for 50 straight years. The act in part helps military families; however the bill stalled and has yet to make it to the House floor. In the meantime, Ms. Stefanik is asking all military families and service members to direct their complaints about housing to her office as she said she’s working closely with Fort Drum on the matter.
“These are families that have faced multiple deployments in Iraq, in Afghanistan, around the world,” Ms. Stefanik said. “And it is extremely important to me that they not have the stress that their family members face at home because of housing issues.”
