As she runs for reelection in New York’s 21st Congressional District, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has picked up plenty of endorsements, and recently added many more to the list.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced Monday that 50 elected officials around Jefferson County — 45 Republicans, two independents and three Democrats — had agreed to endorse her in her reelection bid.
The congresswoman is now seeking a seat to represent a restructured NY-21, covering only the easternmost side of the county, including Alexandria Bay, Fort Drum and parts of Black River and Carthage.
Among those who endorsed her are Jefferson County Legislature chair William W. Johnson, as well as vice chair Patrick R. Jareo, and the Republican legislators representing the towns she covers.
Other endorsements come from town supervisors, village mayors, village and town board members, highway superintendents, town clerks and other elected positions in local governments, with at least one endorsement from every town in the district.
“I am extremely grateful to have once again earned strong support from local elected leaders in Jefferson County,” Rep. Stefanik said. “Jefferson County families know that I have a proven track record of delivering results for them in Congress, including our brave men and women serving at Fort Drum.”
There's no accounting for taste. The fact that she keeps telling malicious lies about the honest election of 2020 speaks volumes about her character and also of those who supported her.
ps. I voted for her and liked the job she was doing until she abandoned her principles and sided with 45 and all his lies about 2020.
This is news - all Repubs - all sell-outs
