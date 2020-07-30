Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed on Thursday for re-election to Congress by 150 elected officials in Jefferson County, ranging from the chairman of the board of legislators to the mayor of Watertown.
“I am pleased to announce my endorsement of our great Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s reelection bid this November,” Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, was quoted as saying in a release from Ms. Stefanik’s office. “Of the many wins Elise has delivered for the North Country, I am particularly grateful for her unmatched support for our veterans, our troops and Fort Drum. Elise has saved thousands of jobs, delivered key resources, funding, and has been the most successful advocate for our troops I’ve ever seen.”
Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Ms. Stefanik has proven to be the best advocate for north country values, according to a statement from the congresswoman’s office.
“She has been instrumental in working to keep our small business community afloat during these unprecedented times and is never more than a phone call away,” Mr. Smith said. “I can’t imagine anyone better to represent us in Congress. I look forward to her resounding victory in the fall.”
The congresswoman expressed her gratitude in a statement on Thursday.
“I work with Republicans, Democrats and Independents in the North Country in order to achieve real, bipartisan results for our region, and I am ranked in the top 5% most bipartisan members of Congress,” she said. “I work hard to ensure the North Country has a seat at the table on the federal level and will work with anyone to get things done and achieve real results.”
Let's pretend this is a great accomplishment in the deep red NC.
