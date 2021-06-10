WATERTOWN — Three incumbents of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators have been endorsed in their runs for re-election from Rep. Elise M. Stefanik.
In a statement Thursday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced her endorsements of Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray, as well as legislators Philip N. Reed Sr. and John D. Peck, as they run to be re-elected to their seats. All three men are facing challenges from other Republicans, and will stand in a primary election on June 22.
In her endorsements, Rep. Stefanik highlighted some of the major issues each legislator has focused on while in office.
“Legislator Reed successfully worked with our office to deliver tens of millions of dollars for the Watertown International Airport, and has been a trusted advisor on important issues regarding the St. Lawrence River and tourism in the region,” she said.
For Mr. Peck, Rep. Stefanik highlighted his advocacy for family farmers across the north country and his conservative bona fides.
“Legislator Peck is a strong principled conservative who will always fight for our north country agriculture,” Rep. Stefanik said.
For Mr. Gray, who has been largely involved with the regional response to the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Stefanik lauded his work during the height of the pandemic and the steps he’s taking now to help reopen the county’s economy.
“Chairman Gray has put in a record amount of time throughout the pandemic and deserves a lot of credit for selflessly serving our community,” she said.
