WATERTOWN — Changes to the lines of the 21st Congressional District that move about a quarter of Fort Drum to the future 24th District won’t change how Rep. Elise M. Stefanik represents the Army post in Washington, she told Advocate Drum on Thursday.
“I have been proud to be the chief advocate. I am going to continue that advocacy because it is the largest economic driver in the north country, period,” Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in the public meeting. “That is what I will continue to do. I have worked hard on the House Armed Services Committee, I am the most senior New York member on that committee and if I earn the support of voters in this district I intend to continue doing that.”
Fort Drum is not only the largest employer in the north country, but also the largest single-site employer in New York state. Fort Drum had an economic impact of $1.4 billion for the 2020 fiscal year, according to the Army. Of that figure, payroll accounts for 84%. The base and surrounding communities are home to 30,000 soldiers and 3,912 civilian employees.
“I still represent Fort Drum, and as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will always be the strongest voice for the North Country and for Fort Drum’s service members and families as Fort Drum is the lifeblood of our entire North Country economy and culture,” she said. As the North Country deeply understands, Fort Drum’s impact is regional, statewide, national, and international.”
State officials, driven by Democrats, carved about half of Jefferson County, including the portion of Fort Drum that includes the command buildings of the base, out of the 21st District and placed it in a future 24th District which stretches west toward Buffalo.
The Assembly and Senate approved the maps on Wednesday and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed the bill Thursday.
Stefanik said she expects court challenges to the maps.
“There will be immediate lawsuits,” she said. “The districts do not abide, from my perspective, by the New York State Constitution, which means compactness and contiguous.”
The congresswoman pointed to Jerrold L. Nadler’s district, which looks like an S on the map as it includes the west side of Manhattan and snakes across the East River into Brooklyn.
“From the start, Albany Democrats torpedoed this process with partisan tactics and corrupt back-room deals to silence the will of voters, and as a result, New York has gerrymandered congressional lines that hurt all New Yorkers - specifically the North Country,” Stefanik stated after Hochul signed the bill Thursday evening.
“Albany Democrats will rightfully face lawsuits as everyday New Yorkers challenge these egregious, unfair, and unconstitutional lines that separate various communities of interest in order to benefit Democrat elected officials – including dividing Jefferson County and carving Glens Falls and Queensbury out of Warren County.”
The 75% of Fort Drum that will remain in her district includes primarily training areas.
“We have multiple ZIP codes of households, multiple ZIP codes of many, many, many households in our district,” she said.
She said she and Fort Drum have relationships with hospitals throughout the north country, and partnerships with legislators in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“We are still representing the majority of the post and training is one of the most important, if not the most important aspect of what makes Fort Drum unique,” she said.
The redistricting reflects New York’s loss of one congressional district after the U.S. Census. There have been eight Republicans representing the state in Congress since 2020. The new maps give only four of 26 House districts voter enrollment figures that favor Republican candidates.
“Previously my district was the least gerrymandered in the state,” Stefanik said. “I had 10 complete counties and two half geographies of counties.”
Rep. Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, now represents NY-27. He intends to run for the new 24th District.
