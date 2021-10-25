WATERTOWN — Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik is pushing for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to fix an error that’s kept the hospital from training as many resident physicians as it would like to.
In a letter sent to the Secretary of HHS Xavier Becerra, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on Monday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, asked that an administrative error that kept Samaritan Medical Center from hosting as many Medicare-supported resident physicians as possible be addressed.
In the letter, Rep. Stefanik explained that when the Affordable Care Act was implemented in 2011, Samaritan’s number of allowed resident physicians was reduced from 10.08 to 7.37, as part of a system-wide restructuring of healthcare residency requirements. However, Rep. Stefanik said that any hospital considered “rural,” with fewer than 250 patient beds, was supposed to be exempt from this cap.
In her letter, the Congresswoman requested that new residency slots be allocated to Samaritan Medical Center to correct the error.
In a news release announcing the push, Rep. Stefanik said hospitals like Samaritan are integral to rural healthcare and the north country, and any errors keeping them from operating to the fullest capacity need to be addressed.
“Because of a CMS administrative oversight years ago, Samaritan Medical incorrectly lost part of its Medicare-resident cap,” she said. “Now, fewer medical residents are being introduced to serving our rural communities. I’m working to right this wrong, so Samaritan Medical can receive the support they deserve to be properly equipped to continue serving the north country.”
Samaritan Medical Center President and CEO Thomas H. Carman thanked the congresswoman for her advocacy in the same statement.
“The importance of Medicare-supported residency slots to us here in Watertown and across the north country cannot be understated,” he said. “Congresswoman Stefanik’s efforts advocating to correct this CMS administrative mistake are further evidence of her commitment to strengthen rural health care, and we thank her for her continued work on this issue.”
