CARTHAGE — The Carthage Hospital Foundation, with a $4,000 donation from Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Campaign, has been able to purchase an Algo Natus Hearing Screener for the hospital’s maternity unit.
“We’re extremely thankful for the support from Stewart’s Shops over the years. Their Holiday Match program helps so many children across the state of New York. It’s the support from businesses like these that allow us to continue to provide high-quality care to those we serve,” said Taylour Scanlin, foundation and marketing executive director.
According to Stewart’s Shops website, the company’s 2018 Holiday Match program raised more than $2 million for local children’s organizations.
“From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers impressively donated over $1,032,000 to the program, which is an approximate $86,000 increase over last season,” the website stated.
“Newborn hearing screens are now the standard of care in hospitals,” said hospital OB Nurse Manager Susan Smith. “The screen is done while the newborn is sleeping by our nursing staff. Our new Algo Natus Newborn Hearing screen allows us to provide the necessary hearing tests on newborns before they leave the hospital and are referred to an audiologist for further testing if necessary. Appropriate early intervention is key to success once hearing loss is identified to prevent speech, language and educational delays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.