Some stores may receive gasoline and diesel fuel from Stewart’s Shops after the retailer acquired a fuel distribution business from a Rensselaer company.
Stewart’s, Saratoga Springs, on Monday announced its acquisition of Polsinello Fuels’s gasoline and diesel delivery division and five of its gas stations in Rensselar, Colonie, Troy and Schodack. The convenience store chain owner did not disclose the purchase price.
The deal provides Stewart’s with 10 clients between the Capital Region and Massena to distribute Sunoco-, Citgo- and Mobil-brand gasoline to, in addition to the five stores it acquired, said Stewart’s spokesperson Erica Komoroske. Ms. Komoroske declined to identify the retailer’s new fuel clients. When asked why the retailer acquired the stores and fuel distribution operation, Ms. Komoroske said it pertains to the company’s overall growth, adding that it has spent $50 million every year for three years toward the recent acquisition, store improvements, a plant expansion and other investments.
“As we continue to grow our business, this acquisition gives us the opportunity to diversify by expanding deeper into the fuel wholesale business,” wrote Gary Dake, president of Stewart’s, in a statement.
Stewart’s, founded in 1945, owns more than 300 stores across 31 counties in New York and Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.