WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be doing storm sewer work on Vanduzee Street beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The work will be between West Main Street and Coffeen Street.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Work is expected to continue every day for two weeks and access to the businesses on the street will be open for the duration of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.