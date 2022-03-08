Under the State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System General Permit for Stormwater Discharges from Construction Activity, certain contractors and qualified inspectors are required to complete four hours of DEC-endorsed training in the principles and practices of erosion and sediment control every three years.
To satisfy this training requirement, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has partnered with county Soil and Water Conservation districts across the state to deliver four-hour Erosion and Sediment Control training courses, mostly online.
Information about the four-hour course and other stormwater training opportunities and conferences is posted on the DEC’s Stormwater Training and Certification webpage, wdt.me/Stormwater.
