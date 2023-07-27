Story walks available

Representatives of the B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library in Turin, from left, Kellie Stewart, Jonathan Stewart and Sharon Stewart, put up a story walk at Whetstone Gulf. Photo provided

Local libraries including the Carthage Free Library and B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library in Turin are hosting story walks this summer.

The walks feature children’s books presented in laminated sections along the length of a walk for children and families to read and enjoy together.

