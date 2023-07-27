Story walks available

Local libraries including the Carthage Free Library and B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library in Turin are hosting story walks this summer.
The walks feature children’s books presented in laminated sections along the length of a walk for children and families to read and enjoy together.
The Carthage library has three locations for its story walks Fridays at Long Falls Park held in conjunction with the Carthage Farmers Market on Riverside Drive and continually on two nature trails; Baker Woods Preserve and the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary.
The family-friendly Story Walks at the selected sites kickoffed July 5 with one children’s book featured along each trail. The book featured on each trail changed on July 19, and will change again on Aug. 2, and Aug. 16. Story Walks will end Aug. 23. The selected children’s titles are “Who Do You See When You Look at Me?” by Angela Ray Rodgers; “Where’s My Cow?” by Susan Blackaby; “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” by Joanna Ho; and “Gareth Gets a Job,” by CM Harris.
The Turin library has the book “The Long Journey Home” by Penny Ives and David Bedford up all summer long at Whetstone park on the first loop of the exercise trail.
