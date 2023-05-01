The Watertown City Council has been asked to approve a $28,000 payment to National Grid to remove old street lights on Court Street. The city plans to replace the lights with ornamental fixtures, as a part of a streetscape project. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night expressed their displeasure with National Grid charging the city more than $28,000 to remove streetlights on Court Street to allow the downtown streetscape reconstruction to continue on schedule.

Council members reluctantly approved paying the $28,000 to National Grid to remove the cobra-type light poles along Court Street, where the city is making a series of street improvements as part of the $3.65 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative project.

