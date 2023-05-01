WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night expressed their displeasure with National Grid charging the city more than $28,000 to remove streetlights on Court Street to allow the downtown streetscape reconstruction to continue on schedule.
Council members reluctantly approved paying the $28,000 to National Grid to remove the cobra-type light poles along Court Street, where the city is making a series of street improvements as part of the $3.65 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative project.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix told council members that the improvements could not move forward without removing those 13 large cobra light poles.
“We’re sort of being held hostage,” he said. “Right now, we have to get this going.”
In criticizing the power company, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said National Grid had never charged the city for removing the light poles during previous projects to replace lighting on other streets.
He also warned of a right-of-way agreement with National Grid after a contract involving the city’s hydroelectric plant will end in seven years.
In recent months, the city and National Grid have been squabbling over the $28,000 fee, sending letters to each other stating their positions.
In a memo to the City Council last week, Michael A. Lumbis, planning and community development director, wrote that the contractor, CCI Companies, Canastota, worked around the light poles last fall, but now more substantial work is underway.
“Ongoing failure to remove the street lights will soon delay the project and the City could be faced with cost increases associated with the delay,” he wrote. “The prolonged inconvenience to businesses, pedestrians and motorists is also a consideration.”
The downtown streetscape project, funded by Downtown Revitalization Initiative and American Rescue Plan Act funds, includes the replacement of existing cobra head streetlights on Court Street with ornamental lights that match others on Public Square. Funds for that replacement are included in the original budget, but National Grid is billing the city for the removal as the utility argues the removal of the existing lights is coming before the end of their useful life.
The project started last summer and in October National Grid told the city it would cost $28,348 to remove the streetlights, including an asset termination fee.
According to the National Grid letter, the utility would remove 13 light poles and an overhead streetlight wire. The asset termination fee is $12,568 and the removal cost is estimated at $15,779.
In his memo, Mr. Lumbis wrote that the streetlights were part of the 1991 agreement between the city and Niagara Mohawk that included the power purchase agreement.
“In this agreement, there is a clause that states any future additions, upgrades, or expansions of the existing street lighting system will be at the sole direction of the City and that the City may provide all equipment necessary and Niagara Mohawk will install it at its sole cost and expense,” he wrote.
The city has upgraded to ornamental lighting on several projects, including Emerson Place and State Place, and in those instances the city paid for the equipment and National Grid removed the old lights and installed new ones, Mr. Lumbis wrote.
“For this project, National Grid is claiming that it is entitled to compensation for removing the old streetlights. Staff disagrees with this assertion,” he wrote. “In fact, our previous City Attorney, Robert Slye, responded to National Grid’s claim in a letter dated Nov. 22, 2022, disagreeing with National Grid’s assertion and rejecting the proposed charges.”
National Grid countered in March, asserting that the city is “requesting the premature removal (retirement) of the existing streetlights before the end of their useful life, which is something is not covered by the Streetlight agreement.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.