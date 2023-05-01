The City Council has been asked to approve a $28,000 payment to National Grid to remove old street lights on Court Street in Watertown. The city plans to replace the lights with ornamental fixtures, as a part of a streetscape project. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The City Council will be asked to pay National Grid $28,000 to remove street lights on Court Street to allow the Downtown Revitalization Act streetscape reconstruction to continue on schedule.

Michael A. Lumbis, planning and community development director, laid out the issue in a memorandum to the council included with the agenda for tonight’s meeting, in which he recommends paying National Grid for the work with American Rescue Act Plan funds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.