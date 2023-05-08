WATERTOWN — A firefighter was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after assisting at a structure fire at 522-524 Mill St. late Monday morning.
City Fire Chief Matt Timmerman said when crews arrived on scene, there was heavy fire in the back end of the building.
He said there was no one living in the building.
522 Mill St., which appeared to be connected to 524 Mill St. is owned by Cielo Properties LLC. with an address of 221 Mullin St., Ste. 1, Watertown.
Chief Timerman said the majority of the damage to the structure was to the back end.
Training allows for the firefighters to be prepared for when a structure breaks out.
“Firefighting is something that we practice on a regular basis, but we’re not fighting fire everyday, so those skills are tough to maintain,” he said. “We do our best in the station to maintain them, but when we’re able to do things like get an acquired structure, practice actually cutting, practice bringing an injured firefighter up from the basement, those are all skills that are honed well for those situations. Whenever we can get that kind of training, that benefits us here... These guys are better off since they’ve had the ability to train.”
City of Watertown Fire Department responded along with mutual aid from Fort Drum Fire Department, city police, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, the city’s Department of Public Works and its water department.
The DPW assisted in bringing barricades and checking to see if there was anyone inside the building.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available and is under investigation. The fire chief said he does not believe the fire was suspicious.
The street was closed between East Main and East Lynde streets.
