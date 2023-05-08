Watertown firefighters battle a smoky blaze Monday morning at 524 Mill St. The street has been closed down btetween East Main and East Lynde streets. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire which has caused the closure of the 500 block of Mill Street.

The smoky fire at 524 Mill St. was reported at about 11:10 a.m. Monday.

