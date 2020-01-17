DEXTER — One student was reportedly injured in a collision between a school bus and a car Friday afternoon at Lakeview Drive and Brown Street.
Ryan McIntosh, chief of the Brownville Fire Department, said the student was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of what he believed was a “minor injury.” Seventeen students were on the bus at the time of the accident, but Mr. McIntosh said no one else suffered any injuries.
The car struck the side of the General Brown Central School District bus at about 3:30 p.m., which Mr. McIntosh said resulted in significant damage to the bus and heavy damage to the front of the car.
“We don’t know who’s at fault,” he said.
Firefighters brought students to the Dexter fire hall, located within a two-minute walk of the accident, to keep them warm, Mr. McIntosh said.
An administrator and nurse from the school district traveled to the department hall to examine the other students and coordinate rides home for them.
