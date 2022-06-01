DEFERIET — State police were able to get a suicidal male to drop his weapon and go to the hospital after speaking with him for roughly two hours Tuesday evening at a boat launch.
With the help of the Deferiet Fire Department, state police shut down a section of Riverside Drive at around 7:40 p.m. after reports of a suicidal male came in at the Deferiet Boat Launch.
After state police spoke with the man at the launch for roughly two hours, he decided to drop the firearm and go to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for mental health treatment, troopers said.
