WATERTOWN — A large police presence at a shopping plaza on Washington Street on Friday afternoon was due to a suicidal male who police were able to negotiate into getting treatment.
At least a half-dozen police cars were at the plaza where Tops Market is located. Police had received a report that there was a suicidal male who may have had a weapon. Officers would end up making phone contact with the suicidal person, who told them he was at the plaza. Officers responded and were able to negotiate with the man until he agreed to go to Samaritan Medical Center. It turned out there was no weapon.
