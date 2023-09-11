WATERTOWN — Sunday marked the beginning of Suicide Prevention Week across the country. At the Central New York Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Karen Heisig said one of the reasons this week is so expensive is because of how prevalent suicide is.
Provisional data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows suicides went up year-to-year from 2021 to 2022.
The CDC states that in 2021 there were 48,183 deaths attributed to suicide. In 2022, provisional data show there were 49,449 deaths attributed to suicide, a 2.6% increase.
They also break down the numbers between males and females. Male suicides in 2022, provisional data shows, was at 39,255, a 2.3% increase. The data indicate female suicides were at 10,194, a 3.8% increase.
A full list of the data can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/suicide-data-statistics.html.
Heisig said it is estimated that the majority of Americans will experience the loss of someone they know to suicide in their lifetime.
She said that suicide can be prevented.
“National Suicide Prevention Week and shining the spotlight on a serious health issue that can be prevented is really important,” she said.
In 2019 and 2020, Heisig says there was a decrease in the suicide rates, before the pandemic hit.
“Everyone knows what happened after that,” she said. “We had COVID, we had a lot of social injustice, a lot of political divide in our country, many things going on, and when you have a lot of layers going on, it causes a lot of stressors.”
For people dealing with loneliness or isolation, New York Connect has a “Warm line” which can be reached at 1-844-976-5463.
The line will provide those in need with confidential peer self-help. The line will also take incoming calls in addition to doing wellness calls. The state also says the warm line is not a crisis hotline.
The National Suicide Prevention and Crisis number is 988, which people can use even if they’re not in an immediate crisis, Heisig said.
“People don’t realize that you don’t have to be in crisis to call 988,” she said. People can call the number for anything related to mental health, loneliness and despair.
“They are the best resource for anyone going through mental health struggles or in crisis because they can immediately tell you what the resources are available in your community,” she said. “For someone to quickly find out what’s available for them, calling 988 is the best option.”
Heisig said one of the biggest things people can do is to become an advocate.
“Things don’t happen unless policy and legislation changes,” she said. “We can throw a whole bunch of money at a situation and hope that it gets better, but that’s not always the answer.”
She also said people can educate themselves, as this is a community issue.
“Getting that basic education, it’s no different than knowing basic CPR or first aid,” she said.
People who are going through a mental health crisis may show signs of distress, and for kids sometimes those signs can be seen on social media.
“They might say on social media that they don’t think they can do this anymore, they don’t want to be here anymore, people would be better off without them, they might joke about it on social media, and my advice to everyone is take that seriously,” Heisig said.
When someone searches “suicide” on Facebook or Instagram, which are both owned by Meta, a message pops up with links to different places that someone who may be struggling could utilize.
On X, formerly Twitter, when someone searches “suicide” a link to call 988 is available as well as a link to 988lifeline.org
A website for young people helps them deal with their own mental health or with their friends mental health which can be accessed by going to seizetheawkward.com
“I encourage parents to monitor what their kids are doing, monitor what they’re doing on social media, monitor who their friends are and who they’re associating with,” Heisig said. “Make sure you know what your child is looking at on social media.”
She also encouraged people to keep firearms in a secured space.
“Lock up those firearms, make sure that young people don’t have access to them,” she said. “Even household medication, lethal household cleaners, things like that, we really need to be more cognisant of what our home environment looks like, especially if we have a young person that we think is struggling.”
On Sunday, the Out of the Darkness Walk will take place at Thompson Park with check in and other activities at 11 a.m. and opening ceremonies beginning at 12:15 p.m.
“The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about,” their website states.
The goal is for AFSP is to raise $18,000 and people can donate by donating on Sunday at the park or at http://wdt.me/HhkhKv.
Those interested in walking can register for free ahead of time or at the walk itself.
