WATERTOWN — Pending legal action to force Jefferson County to treat inmates at its county jail for opioid use disorder will likely become a class-action lawsuit.
The New York Civil Liberties Union filed action Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Utica, against the county, Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, Undersheriff Brian R. McDermott and Mark Wilson, administrator of the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
The action was filed on behalf of T.G., a 31-year-old Watertown resident who has been jailed at the PSB since Jan. 20, and M.C., a 29-year-old Croghan man who was sentenced to a jail term Wednesday in County Court.
Both claim to be addicted to opioids and, according to the complaint, will suffer unnecessary, severe and possibly life-threatening withdrawal symptoms if deprived of treatment, known as medication for opioid use disorder, MOUD. It is contended that the county, as a matter of practice, denies MOUD to inmates.
The issue is the subject of a separate legal action. In April, NYCLU filed federal action on behalf of Watertown resident P.G., who similarly claimed the needed medication was being withheld. A federal judge ruled in September that the jail must administer MOUD to P.G., but Wednesday’s action alleges that jail officials have continued to ban the medications for all others entering custody.
NYCLU’s latest complaint indicates that, in addition to T.G. and M.C., at least four additional inmates who are similarly situated to T.G. and M.C. have been identified, and that an untold number of people entering the jail in the future will be subject to the same withholding of treatment.
“No jail can deny life-sustaining medical care to people in its custody,” NYCLU senior staff attorney Antony Gemmell said in a statement Wednesday. “That’s as true for people with opioid use disorder as for those living with any other disability. Jefferson County’s blanket ban on the treatment our clients need to survive is cruel, discriminatory and prioritizes stigma over science. The ban must be lifted now.”
The latest lawsuit seeks to, among other things, prevent the county from enforcing its MOUD ban and stop it from interrupting inmates’ treatment while they are in jail.
A judge will determine if the matter is to be certified as a class action.
