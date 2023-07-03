Summer reading program kicks off

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Free Library will offer a Summer Reading Program starting July 5.

Themed “All Together Now,” the summer reading theme is all about community, friendship and kindness. Books and activities will explore learning about different cultures and their foods, holidays and traditions, understanding and empathy for individuals with learning disabilities, including a visit from a service dog, and having an appreciation for different combinations of families in our communities. The “All Together Now” summer reading theme carries throughout many of the 65 libraries in the North Country Library System.

