Summer reading program kicks off

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Free Library will offer a Summer Reading Program starting July 5.
Themed “All Together Now,” the summer reading theme is all about community, friendship and kindness. Books and activities will explore learning about different cultures and their foods, holidays and traditions, understanding and empathy for individuals with learning disabilities, including a visit from a service dog, and having an appreciation for different combinations of families in our communities. The “All Together Now” summer reading theme carries throughout many of the 65 libraries in the North Country Library System.
A kickoff event will take place with all-ages family fun at the library, 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5. The Zoo New York will give a presentation with animal ambassadors from the zoo in tow. The free event is for all ages and families will have the opportunity to register for the summer program.
The Summer Reading Program has activities for pre-k and kindergartners 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesdays; grades 1-11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Home schoolers are always welcome.
Registration is also available online at CarthageFreeLibrary.org, on the library’s Facebook event page for Summer Reading or by calling the library at 315-493-2620.
“The summer reading program is a fun interactive way to try new things, make new friends and encourage kids to fall in love with reading outside of school,” said Jayden Brown, Carthage Free Library Summer Reading Program Coordinator. “This year, under the theme of All Together Now, we will learn about what makes everyone unique, meet a service dog, and take a turn at cooking a simple snack with the kids and play some games. As a fun incentive to read, for every 10 minutes of reading, children and teens will receive a raffle ticket, entering a chance to win one of six large gift baskets tailored for their age group.”
Featured are a slime making basket with recipes, a family movie night basket, = a rainy day basket with books, fidgets, and crafts, a pre-k basket themed bugs and bubbles, and a Minecraft basket for teens.
“We hope these incentives will draw children into picking up a book in their free time,” said the coordinator.
In addition to programs at Carthage Free Library, four “Story Walk” sites are scheduled at specific sites, featuring a children’s book that is presented in laminated sections along the length of a walk for children and families to read and enjoy together. The Story Walks are located at Zoo New York, at the Carthage Farmers Market in and two on local nature trails; Baker Woods Preserve and the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary. The family-friendly Story Walks at the selected sites kickoff on July 5 with one children’s book featured along each trail. The book featured on each trail will change on July 19, 2023, and again on Aug. 2, and Aug. 16. Story Walks will end Aug. 23. The selected children’s titles are “Who Do You See When You Look at Me?” by Angela Ray Rodgers; “Where’s My Cow?” by Susan Blackaby; “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Ho; and “Gareth Gets a Job” by CM Harris.
The Carthage Free Library summer reading program is presented with support from the Pratt-Northam, Zoo New York, Baker Woods Preserve —Indian River Lakes Conservancy, Tug Hill for Tomorrow Land Trust, Stewart’s Shops Holiday Grant, North Country Spouses Club and the Friends of the Carthage Free Library.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.