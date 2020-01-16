WATERTOWN — How to form coalitions of support, network with businesses, become agile leaders and establish consensus for shared objectives between people with differing motives were among the lessons shared during a leadership training summit held Thursday.
More than 100 nonprofit and for-profit representatives attended the North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence’s Leadership and Management symposium, watching from their tables as speakers imparted their management expertise in a conference room in the Ramada Inn.
Ty A. Stone, president of Jefferson Community College, served as the keynote speaker, followed by sessions from former Watertown mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., Diane H. Leonard, owner of DH Leonard Consulting, Clayton; Thomas Piche, president and CEO of Carthage Savings and Loan; Massena Mayor Timothy J. Currier and United Way CEO James L. “Jamie” Cox.
Establishing relationships through face-to-face interactions is crucial for securing donations and support from companies, as opposed to phone calls or emails, Mr. Piche said during his presentation about networking. Attendees must attract people with different backgrounds to help guide their organizations as board members, Mr. Piche said. Joining communal groups such as Rotary Club chapters can also help with networking, he said.
“Your network is your net worth,” Mr. Piche said.
The North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence, which United Way developed with support from the Northern New York Community Foundation, aims to provide training sessions for local nonprofits with guidance that should help improve their operations. The leadership and management symposium was the first in a series of 19 nonprofit training workshops planned for this year.
By showcasing a variety of leaders with their own unique management styles, Mr. Cox said he hoped the leadership conference offers new strategies that attendees could incorporate into their own playbooks. Mr. Cox said he hopes new executives and leaders could also learn and gain confidence from listening to speakers describe the setbacks they had to overcome.
“I’m thrilled that we as a community recognize the need to get more education and sharpen our skill sets,” he said.
Larry Sorel, executive director of the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, said he found Ms. Leonard’s presentation on agile leadership, or adapting to curveballs and deviating from fixed plans, insightful, and he wants to implement the tactics she recommended in his own management style.
Heather Spezzano, executive director of the Jefferson County SPCA, said she learned the importance of maintaining a positive attitude as a leader, which should trickle down to her employees. Brooke E. Rouse, director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, said she enjoyed learning new leadership tips, but also used the event as a networking platform.
“It’s really critical to network with other nonprofits across the region,” she said.
The next workshop hosted by the North Country Center for Nonprofit Excellence pertains to grant writing and will once again feature Ms. Leonard. It has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Ramada Inn.
