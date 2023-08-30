Sun Communities remedies sewage isuees on Association Island, DEC says

Sun Communities has fixed the sewage issues that existed on Association Island, DEC said. Watertown Daily Times

HENDERSON – The state Department of Environmental Conservation says that Sun Communities has fixed problems pertaining to its sewage issues on Association Island.

DEC states that prior to the start of the 2023 camping season, Sun Communities replaced its ultraviolet disinfection system and there were no fecal coliform exceedances since the new system was operating.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.