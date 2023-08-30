HENDERSON – The state Department of Environmental Conservation says that Sun Communities has fixed problems pertaining to its sewage issues on Association Island.
DEC states that prior to the start of the 2023 camping season, Sun Communities replaced its ultraviolet disinfection system and there were no fecal coliform exceedances since the new system was operating.
Sun Communities was issued a consent order, effective March 25, 2022, for exceedances of the fecal coliform limit for its effluent.
Data provided by DEC shows that a sample taken on July 7, 2021, and another on Aug. 11, 2021, had results far exceeding what Sun Communities was allowed to discharge.
Its permit limits the discharge of fecal coliform to a geometric mean of 200 cfu/100mL and on July 7, 2021 a sample had a result of >4800E cfu/100mL and a separate sample on Aug. 11, 2021 had a result of 6800 cfu/100mL.
The consent order required Sun Communities to hire a consultant in order to evaluate the current wastewater treatment system and to recommend repairs/upgrades to get the facility into compliance.
The consultant is designing a new treatment system that will replace, and give a more effective treatment, than the wastewater treatment system that exists now, DEC said.
“The new system will bring the facility into full compliance with the current State Pollution Discharge Elimination permit,” DEC said.
Once the plan is submitted, the treatment plant is still subject to DEC approval in order to make sure it is in compliance with the applicable design standards and regulations. DEC says that this is the case for any new facility or modification/expansion.
Emerson G. Prosser, vice president of development, said to residents at an informational meeting on last Thursday night that they have been in compliance with the DEC for many months, while adding that they will be redesigning the plant for Association Island that will be designed to accommodate nearby Hovey Island, which they are planning to develop.
“When we say updating, it’s really, truly a rebuild that we’re trying to do in the same facility,” he said.
