CARTHAGE — A downtown restaurant that was run by the Costes family for nearly 100 years has been purchased and reopened with an old name resurrected.
After being closed for three months due to the shutdown at the start of the pandemic, James G. and Donna K. Costes, the third-generation owners of Superior Restaurant, decided not to reopen and to sell the business in June 2020.
After seeing that the downtown landmark was for sale, Brianna T. and James D. Uhlinger Jr., owners of The Whistle Stop Tavern in Great Bend, decided to take a look. Their bar/restaurant had been heavily damaged by fire in November.
“We loved the inside of the Superior — the old tile and booths,” Mrs. Uhlinger said. “Since we are still under construction at the bar, we decided that we had time to get this going.”
The the couple has done just that. The sale of the property closed Friday and the restaurant was open for business Monday morning.
Unlike under previous ownership, the restaurant will be open for breakfast. Once the routine is established, lunch and eventually dinners will be added. When lunch is added the restaurant at 274 State St. will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant plans to serve a basic diner menu.
To start out, Gail Kilbourn, former owner of the Chatterbox, another Carthage eatery, will be cooking and helping to train new staff.
“It will be great to have her experience to get things started,” said Mrs. Uhlinger, noting Mrs. Kilbourn will “cook some days and be out front other days, just like she used to be at the Chatterbox.”
The new owners said they are looking to hire cooks and have already taken on a few wait staff.
By the time they are serving breakfast, lunch and dinner they expect to have 15 to 20 employees.
“We had 15 displaced Whistle Stop employees, so this will get a few of them back to full-time work,” she noted.
The new owners changed the name of the business to Superior Grill, which was the name prior to being called Superior Restaurant.
“We thought it was important to keep the name familiar,” Mrs. Uhlinger said. “People have been hanging out at ‘Superior’ since the ’30s, and so many people have stories about going there through the years. It was in the Costes family since 1922 “Kandyland.”
Likewise, the Uhlingers have backgrounds in the restaurant industry.
“I grew up working in restaurants and bars in Alex Bay, and Jim’s family used to have a diner when he was young in Johnstown,” Mrs. Uhlinger said. “My husband and I own a few businesses, but food is definitely the most fun.”
Mr. Uhlinger has operated quarries for more than 25 years and started expanding into construction and trucking about 14 years ago, according to his wife. Mrs. Uhlinger is a CPA who worked in public accounting for 13 years and now oversees the finances and helps out in the family’s businesses.
No major renovations are planned at this time, however in the future the Uhlingers hope to remove the drop ceiling exposing the original tin ceiling.
The Uhlingers hope to have the Whistle Stop Tavern reopened in the spring.
