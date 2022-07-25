WATERTOWN — Plans call for spending $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on nine water main projects to replace piping that may date back more than 100 years.

It’s been billed as the city’s largest investment ever in water main projects, with up to 20,102 feet, or 3.8 miles of new steel pipe to be installed.

City still awaiting water line materials

Only $20,837.99 in piping and small fittings have been delivered to the city for its water main projects, out of the $735,063.32 in supplies that were ordered, Watertown city comptroller James E. Mills says. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
