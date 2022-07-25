Watertown city engineer Michael Delaney said the nation’s supply chain crisis makes it difficult to get any of the nine water main projects started this construction season. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — Plans call for spending $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on nine water main projects to replace piping that may date back more than 100 years.
It’s been billed as the city’s largest investment ever in water main projects, with up to 20,102 feet, or 3.8 miles of new steel pipe to be installed.
But acquiring enough piping to get all of that work done remains a hurdle for the city.
City engineer Michael Delaney said the nation’s supply chain holdups makes it difficult to get any of the nine water main projects started this construction season.
So far, only $20,837.99 in piping and small fittings have been delivered to the city for the projects, out of the $735,063.32 in supplies that were ordered, city comptroller James E. Mills says.
“It’s trickling in,” Mr. Delaney said.
The engineering department has inventoried the supplies and is storing the material with city water’s department, Mr. Delaney said. His department is also tracking the status of when the remaining water distribution material can be delivered.
The city is awaiting the supplies from Ferguson Waterworks, Syracuse, which was the low-bidder at $393,957.20 for 11,955 different-sized pipes and $108,407.70 for 99,000 elbows and other pipe fittings. The order was placed in March.
The company also placed a $31,000 surcharge on the material, ensuring the vendor doesn’t cancel the order. The city also is waiting for a $222,536.41 order for small fittings from Blair Supply, Watertown, Mr. Mills said.
Work is slated for sections of Barben/Holcomb/Bugbee streets; Division Street; East Street Main; Henry/Grant streets; Ohio Street; Pratt Street; Sherman Street; Thompson Street; and Winslow Street.
He’s doesn’t know when the supplies will be in the city’s hands.
“We’re reviewing everything we can to get the material,” he said. “We’re still working on it.”
Municipalities across the country are also experiencing the same kinds of supply chain issues to acquire supplies for their public works projects, he said.
The city’s nine water main projects are currently in the design phase. With so much work in the pipe line, the city is using four local engineering firms to design the projects.
“We’re not 100% sure that we can get any of them started this year,” he said.
The nine water main projects vary in size and cost, from $200,000 to $1.4 million. City officials have said all of the work is needed, citing that piping has deteriorated over time or, in some cases, are original lines.
The projects include replacing piping that’s undersized for fire protection and has outlived its life expectancy. There have been 66 water main breaks over the years in the areas that are being updated.
In recent weeks, water main breaks occurred on Bugbee Street, where some piping was beyond its life expectancy, and on Holcomb Street, which had a leak at a bell joint, said Vicky Murphy, the city’s water superintendent.
City officials figured there would be issues getting supplies. The city normally doesn’t order material for water main projects; it’s the responsibility of the general contractor on the project.
But in these days of the nation’s construction material shortages, the city went forward and ordered the material on its own, Mr. Delaney said.
The city is required to have ARPA construction contracts in place by the end of 2024 and for projects to be finished by Dec. 31, 2026.
