WATERTOWN — Jefferson County has seen an influx of travelers coming into the county recently, and not all of them have been filling out the required documents properly, local health officials said.
Since July 13, many people traveling to the state have been required to fill out a Traveler Health Form with their name and contact information so the local or state health department can send them daily messages to check in on their health.
As of Sunday, travelers visiting New York from 36 states and U.S. territories are required to fill out the forms or face a $2,000 fine and possible mandatory quarantine.
While airports have been the focus for enforcement teams, all travelers, using all modes of transportation, must complete the form. An online version is available on the state Department of Health’s website for those traveling by car, train or other means.
When a traveler fills out the form, their information is entered into a contact tracing application known as CommCare. They are then contacted daily by the local or state health department’s contact tracers who ask them about their health and well-being during the 14-day precautionary quarantine period. As of July 29, there were 730 travelers being monitored in Jefferson County, according to Public Health Director Ginger Hall.
“We monitor them for 14 days, or if they’re only going to be in New York State for 7 days, then we end our monitoring at the end of the seventh day,” Mrs. Hall said.
That number dramatically outpaces the number of people the county health department is able to maintain contact with, so the local department has been utilizing the digital contact tracers employed by the state Department of Health for large numbers of contact tracing cases.
During a presentation to the county Board of Legislators Health and Human Services Committee last week, Mrs. Hall said some of the forms the county health department was receiving were filled out incorrectly with fake names, phone numbers and email addresses.
In an interview on July 29, Mrs. Hall said when those forms are completed inaccurately, the county health department does its best to get in touch with the traveler, but if they are unsuccessful, they have little recourse.
“We close them out and mark that we were unsuccessful in reaching them,” she said. “Hopefully we don’t see those individuals getting tested here because they’ve become ill and become one of our positive cases, that’s what we’re trying to prevent.”
Currently, the county health department is not able to track how many invalid forms have been submitted because the computer system they use to track and manage all the information is still in its early phases. Mrs. Hall said she does expect updates to be rolled out eventually that allow the county to track that information more closely.
According to Jeffrey W. Hammond, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, the forms include the following statement: “I hereby attest, under penalty of law, that all information that I have provided is true and accurate to the best of my knowledge.”
This statement means when the traveler fills out the form and signs their name, they are making a legally binding agreement that the information they have provided is accurate. While nobody has been charged for making false statements on the forms, the possibility is there.
Mr. Hammond said over 175,000 people have voluntarily filled out the forms so far, and almost 100 percent of the travelers the state is aware of have completed the form.
Mrs. Hall said she believes the state is keeping a close eye on travelers and positive cases of COVID-19, and she does foresee a change in enforcement procedures to verify the accuracy of the completed forms.
“As they monitor that data, I think there will be compliance checks, not just in filling out the form, but also someone checking it and making sure it’s accurate so we can do that follow-up,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.