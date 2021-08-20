WATERTOWN — About four houses were evacuated after a gas line was struck near Bradley Street on Friday.
City firefighters began going door-to-door at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Binsse Street, evacuating the houses after employees with city water department struck the gas line.
Gas was shut off and crews from National Grid were on scene working on the break.
