CAPE VINCENT — A “green leafy substance” believed to be drugs was seized last week at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility after a corrections officer intercepted the package, according to the correctional officers’ union.
A corrections officer at the facility was processing a package through an x-ray machine on Dec. 22, and noticed “unusual objects” inside three cans that were mailed to the north country medium security prison from downstate.
The suspected drugs were seized and taken for additional testing, according to a release from the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association. The three bundles weighed a combined 7.5 ounces.
According to the union, nearly 4,000 pieces of contraband have been seized at prisons across New York state this year, marking the fourth consecutive year the union has seized that much contraband.
The majority of that contraband is drugs, the release reads.
