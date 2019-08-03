WATERTOWN — April Secor’s family has been the victim of three more swatting incidents since Friday afternoon.
City police responded to the reports of three more serious incidents at Ms. Secor’s Boyd Street house that turned out to be not true, she said Saturday.
But police now know the calls are hoaxes, so they are changing the tactic, she said. Police will no longer show up to her house with long guns drawn.
Instead, they will call the family to make sure the reports are not true before responding to her house. Police will then check on their well being, she said.
“I don’t mind this,” she said, “as long as they don’t show up pointing guns in my face.”
Police are investigating the incidents as “swatting,” defined as a report of a serious law enforcement threat that proves to be false.
Since Wednesday afternoon, city police have showed up at April Secor’s house eight times for a report of a violent incident.
Each time police were sent there for incidents that were not true.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, officers in six police cars responded to a report of a man having the family at gunpoint. About 15 minutes later, five fire engines responded to the house, accompanied by police. On Saturday, another false call to police was made to police.
Ms. Secor has expressed the concern for the safety of her 81-year-old mother, 88-year-old father, 16-year-old son and her grandchildren.
The swatting began over a game of Mindcraft, a video game played over the internet, that her son Shawn had played.
Apparently, he won the game and his opponent became angry and contacted police alleging the first report of gunshots, April Secor said.
Police are trying to find out who’s responsible for the swatting incidents. City police are contacting state investigators and the FBI for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.