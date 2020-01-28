CAPE VINCENT — Synthetic marijuana was found at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility after officers started finding multiple unresponsive inmates.
The synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, was found in the form of white sheets of paper following a search of the facility after multiple inmates were found overdosing, according to a release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
On Friday, Jan. 17, at around 1:15 a.m., an officer noticed a 50-year-old inmate convulsing on his bed. Medical staff administered three doses of Narcan to the inmate before he regained consciousness.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, at around 12:05 p.m., two inmates were found unresponsive in the dorm bathroom. Medical staff administered Narcan to one of the inmates before he regained consciousness. Both inmates were taken to the infirmary, where one became agitated and kicked an officer and attempted to head-butt another. The inmate continued to struggle after officers forced him to the floor. OC Spray, or pepper spray, was used on the inmate and he became compliant. Both officers sustained injuries during the incident. One suffered a broken thumb and pain to his knee. The other officer felt pain in his right hand and shin.
On Sunday, Jan. 19, at around 10:10 a.m., an officer again found an inmate on the bathroom floor unresponsive. The inmate regain consciousness after medical staff administered Narcan.
All inmates in each occurrence will face disciplinary charges, the release said. They resulted in a search of the dorm where the inmates were housed, which is when the K2 was found and seized.
Bryan Hluska, the association’s central region vice president, called on the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to implement a Secure Vendor Program in each facility.
“Our members are working diligently to stop the flow of contraband that is flooding our facilities. Despite their efforts, the drugs are still making their way into the prisons,” Mr. Hluska said. “In particular, the dangers of Synthetic Marijuana was clearly evident at Cape Vincent when four inmates overdosed in the course of three days. The quick action of the officers and medical staff likely saved those inmate’s lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.