WATERTOWN — The city will soon determine whether to replace the William J. Flynn pool on the city’s north side or make extensive repairs.
On Tuesday night, the City Council approved hiring a Syracuse company to conduct a preliminary study on what to do with the pool at North Elementary School.
Council members agreed to enter a professional services agreement with C&S Companies to complete the study. The company will be paid $13,850.
As he has said in the past, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he’s opposed to opening three summer pools, adding that the city’s population is declining.
He voted against hiring the engineering firm.
“Two pools are plenty for the city,” he said.
In January, the council decided by a 3-2 vote to use $750,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funding to repair the Flynn pool at the elementary school.
Since repairs would cost that much, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III recommended that the city should also look at how much it would cost to build a new pool.
C&S will also look at whether repairs should be completed on the pool bathhouse or a new one should be built.
City Engineer Michael Delaney will oversee the company’s work, which is to be completed by July 31.
