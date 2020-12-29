CARTHAGE — Suede A. Roody, 27, Syracuse, was charged by village police Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief.
It is alleged that on Nov. 27 in the parking lot of Emjay Place Apartments he damaged a driver’s side mirror of a Buick LaCrosse belonging to Lisa L. Lane by hitting the mirror with his elbow, causing $285 in damage.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Village Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.