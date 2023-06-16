WATERTOWN — A Syracuse man faces a felony drug possession charge following a traffic stop Tuesday in the town of Watertown.
Devine E. Mobley, 21, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Metro_Jeff Drug Task Force.
The task force said in a statement that its members were participating in a multi-agency drug investigation, which led to a vehicle stop at the Ramada Inn Hotel, 21000 Route 3. The vehicle stopped was a 2021 Kia Sol which was occupied by Mr. Mobley.
The task force said an investigation led to the seizure of 1,352 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl, 10 Hydrocodone pills and $330 in U.S. currency.
Mr. Mobley was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
The task force was assisted by the state police’s Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit, its Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, its Community Stabilization Unit, its K-9 Unit and uniformed yroopers.
The task force said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
