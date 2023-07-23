ELLISBURG — A Syracuse man drowned Saturday at Southwick Beach State Park.
Troopers said Odonel Archange, 40, was being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation when they responded at 2:25 p.m. for a reported drowning. Other swimmers had removed Archange from Lake Ontario.
Archange was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death, but troopers said Archange died from an apparent drowning and no foul play is suspected.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.