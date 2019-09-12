ADAMS — A Syracuse man faces a burglary charge after he allegedly was involved in an accident and then broke into a nearby residence where he stole the property owner’s alcohol and had sex.
Allan J. Gonzalez, 22, Syracuse, was charged by state police on Sept. 1 with second-degree burglary, a felony.
He is accused of operating a 2003 Audi A-4 on County Route 145 in the town of Adams when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a parked trailer.
Mr. Gonzalez subsequently broke into an unoccupied residence and invited a third party into the residence where they engaged in sexual activity and drank the homeowner’s alcohol, troopers said.
Mr. Gonzalez was arraigned in Adams Town Court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $1,000 bail.
