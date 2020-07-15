REDWOOD — State police are investigating a drowning that occurred Wednesday morning on the St. Lawrence River east of Kring Point State Park.
Trooper James E. Smith, commander of the state police’s Ogdensburg station, said the victim is a 28-year-old female from Syracuse. Her identification was not release pending notification of next of kin.
The U.S. Coast Guard and rescue divers responded to reports of a canoe overturning with two people on board at 8:45 a.m. A Royal Canadian Mounted Police helicopter and rescue squad assisted local fire rescue squads and ambulances near the mouth of Pine Bay.
Trooper Smith said a male aboard the canoe made it out of the water safely and is being interviewed at a nearby residence.
The trooper said the woman, who has been in the area for about a month working as a property caretaker, did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life preserver.
This story will be updated.
