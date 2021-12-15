WATERTOWN — A search warrant was issued at a smoke shop on Factory Street Wednesday.
The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force issued the warrant mid-day at the Royal Smoke Shop. Jamie McNitt, a member of the task force, said they were searching for items being sold out of the store related to vaping. He did not go into further detail and said more details would be released on Thursday.
