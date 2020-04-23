PAMELIA — A task force seized 125 grams of cocaine, a loaded firearm and more than $2,700 in cash from a room at the Royal Inn Motel during a raid on Wednesday.
A drug investigation by the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force at the inn, 25791 Rte 37 in the Town of Pamelia, led to a search warrant being executed on room 303. The room was occupied by Seth A. Demiceli, 19, Watertown, and Duncan A. Woodard, 21, Watertown.
Seized during the raid were 125 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of a tan powder, 270 glassine envelopes containing a tan powder, 321 grams of marijuana, 64 grams of concentrated cannabis, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, $2,737 in cash, digital scales, numerous packaging supplies and cutting agents used to package drugs for sale.
As a result, Mr. Woodard was charged with a violation of probation warrant and was remanded to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges and arrests are pending. The task force was assisted by city police and road patrol units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.