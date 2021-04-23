CLAYTON — The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force seized a large quantity of heroin Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant at a Joseph Lonsway Drive apartment.
The task force said in a statement Friday that the execution of the warrant and the drug seizure was the result of an investigation into alleged activity at 100 Joseph Lonsway Drive, Apt. 114A, over several months.
When police entered the apartment at about 11:30 a.m., two males and two females were inside. The scene and the occupants were secured without incident, the statement said.
During the search, police allegedly recovered 604 glassine envelopes containing heroin, about 8 grams of a substance believed to be synthetic narcotics, about 8½ grams of an unknown substance, three digital scales, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and $1,873 in cash.
The task force said incident remains under investigation and arrests are pending the conclusion of the investigation.
The task force was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff Office’s road patrol and Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, the Watertown Police Department’s Strategic Response Team, K-9 unit and identification unit, as well as village police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.