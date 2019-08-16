WATERTOWN — Police raided a LeRay Street apartment Friday morning, leaving with more than $30,000 worth of cocaine, crack, heroin and marijuana.
The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force arrested Ethan P. Sargent, 37, of 833 Leray St., lower apartment, and charged him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana at the conclusion of the search.
The task force executed a search warrant and seized more than 238.8 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, 50 doses of heroin and 124.5 grams of marijuana during the raid.
Investigator James P. McNitt said Friday that Mr. Sargent was known to the task force and was a multi-felony offender.
“It’s a good amount of drugs to grab and get off the streets,” he said.
His apartment, where the drugs were allegedly confiscated, has been the subject of an ongoing drug investigation, according to the task force.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Investigator McNitt said.
In addition to hundreds of grams of drugs, the task force reported that it found $1,985 in U.S. currency, a digital scale, and supplies used to package drugs for sale.
City police assisted in the raid.
Mr. Sargent was arraigned in Watertown City Court and was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail based on his criminal history, Investigator McNitt said.
The Watertown man has a long history of drug offenses related to cocaine and heroin possession in the city, which resulted in prison time.
He was sentenced to 5½ years in state prison from a September 2012 conviction for attempting to sell heroin. He also was charged previously on drug charges.
