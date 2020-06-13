ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Taste NY Café has reopened with hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays only through the end of June.
The store hopes to resume normal operating hours in July.
Taste NY is an initiative launched by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2013, to highlight the quality, diversity and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced and processed in New York state. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations and partnerships.
Any food producers in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who would like to offer products through Taste NY Café should contact Michael Myers, the Taste NY Market manager, at mm384@cornell.edu.
