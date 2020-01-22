CARTHAGE — Free preparation of Individual Income Tax Returns for the elderly and/or low income persons will again be provided at the Carthage Post of the American Legion, by the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, starting Thursday, Feb. 6 and most Thursdays thereafter, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only, through, April 9. For an appointment, call Henry Watkins at 315-493-1545.
The service is primarily for the elderly and others who cannot afford professional tax assistance, but is open to all individuals with incomes below $56,000 in need of help with their returns
All returns will be electronically filed (E-Filed) allowing for faster refunds.
An outreach branch of the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County is providing the service, “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)” that is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service.
