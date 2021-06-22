WATERTOWN — The tax sale certificates for as many as 160 properties, totaling about $417,312 in back taxes, could go up for public auction at 10 a.m. Thursday.
But City Comptroller James E. Mills said Tuesday morning that some of those property owners will end up paying the back taxes in full before then, so the list most likely will decrease before the auction.
“It will change between now and that morning,” he said.
Last year, 170 certificates that totaled $302,144 were sold during the auction that was held outside of City Hall because of the pandemic.
The auction begins a two-year tax certificate process. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
In recent years, the number of certificates going to auction has hovered at about 260.
For several years, the Marietta investment firm of ICA Renovations LLC has been the biggest bidder at the public auction, gobbling up dozens of tax sale certificates.
The city holds tax sales annually for properties that have gone one year in arrears with city, county or city school district property taxes. The city is made whole when bidders, usually investment firms, pay those delinquent taxes following tax sale auctions.
Delinquent owners have two years after a tax sale to redeem their properties before the owners of the tax sale certificates can request to take ownership of the properties.
To do so, they must pay all outstanding taxes and any interest and penalties. The city imposes a 1%-per-month interest charge on properties, which then is given to the tax sale certificate holder, along with the money paid for the certificate, if the property owner pays in full.
So far, Mr. Mills hasn’t scheduled an auction for the properties that have gone through the two-year process.
