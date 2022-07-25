Missing Jefferson County teen found in good health

Karli N. Crosby

WATERTOWN — State police announced on Monday that 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby, who had been missing since July 16, turned herself into the Syracuse Police Department and was in good health.

New York State Police said in a news release that she was taken back to her residence in Jefferson County.

