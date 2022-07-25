WATERTOWN — State police announced on Monday that 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby, who had been missing since July 16, turned herself into the Syracuse Police Department and was in good health.
New York State Police said in a news release that she was taken back to her residence in Jefferson County.
Troop D Public Information Officer Jack L. Keller said that she had been reported missing on seven different occasions in less than two months.
The different cases were handled by state police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
State police are treating the case as a runaway case, Trooper Keller said.
Trooper Keller said they don’t know exactly where she has been going.
“I don’t think she tells us exactly where she’s going,” he said. “It appears in the last several occasions that we’ve dealt with her, she’s been located in the Syracuse area, whether it’s Syracuse or Camillus.”
She has been issued a family court appearance ticket for a runaway.
